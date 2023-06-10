Longtime Zelda fans are in for a treat with Tears of the Kingdom. The latest title in The Legend of Zelda franchise lets players dress up as characters from older games, including Midna, one of the central protagonists in Twilight Princess.

In TOTK, Link can sport the same helmet Midna wears in the 2006 title. Named Midna’s Helmet, this clothing item can be found in a specific location in the Depths, and it offers Link resistance to Ganon’s Gloom. It can be tricky to find, however, and players will need to prove their worth before they can unlock it.

This helmet can protect you from the Gloom found in the Depths. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s where you can find Midna’s Helmet in TOTK.

Midna’s Helmet exact location and coordinates in TOTK

Midna’s Helmet can be found in the Depths below Eventide Island, the large island off the southeasternmost coast of Hyrule, as shown in the images below. You can’t get to the helmet from anywhere else in the Depths, though; you must enter through the chasm found on the north side of Eventide Island. Be careful when diving into the darkness, though. There’s very little lighting in this area, and without any Poes to indicate where the ground is, you may end up with a “Game Over” screen if you take too much fall damage.

You may need to build a boat to get to Eventide Island. Screenshot by Dot Esports The chasm is located towards the island’s northern point. Screenshot by Dot Esports Enter the Depths through the chasm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve safely landed on the ground, we recommend activating the Ni-iraram Lightroot at coordinates 4630, -3611, -0506. This will illuminate the surrounding area, making your surroundings and any enemies much easier to see.

After you’ve turned on the lights, you’ll notice a giant stone arena, the Lone Island Coliseum, at coordinates 4561, -3691, -0471. In the middle of this arena is a chest with Gloom coming out of it. When you interact with the chest, a gate will slam shut behind you, locking you in the arena. At that point, another gate will open, revealing three Bokoblin. This is the first of four waves of enemies, with each wave featuring stronger variants of the goblin-like creatures. You’ll need to clear all of the waves before you can open the chest.

The Lone Island Coliseum can be found in this isolated region of the Depths. Screenshot by Dot Esports The arena is the main feature of this area in the Depths. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’ve defeated all the enemies, the Gloom surrounding the chest will clear. You can then open it to receive Midna’s Helmet and equip it through the inventory menu.

