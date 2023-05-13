Breath of the Wild bucked a lot of normal trends from previous Zelda games, including a vast variety of enemy types that roam the lands of Hyrule. Tears of the Kingdom once again sees plenty of new foes to take down, but also brings several classic monsters back with a modern twist—including the cloaked spirits, Poes.

Despite appearing as a menacing—or adorable—ghost that will attack Link on sight in previous titles, TotK gives Poes a new purpose as collectibles spread around part of the game’s map for players to discover.

Deep in the Depths of Hyrule, players might see floating blue lights dotted around an area. These are the souls of those who cannot properly move on from the mortal world and—TotK’s version of a Poe. You can pick them up just like a normal item and store them away, which you will want to do because these have an important use later on.

Where to find Poes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Poes are only found in one section of the Tears of the Kingdom map—the Depths.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You won’t encounter them on the Surface or in the Sky, only in the Depths in most cases. There are also multiple different types of Poes that are “worth” different amounts when exchanging them with Bargainer Statues across Hyrule.

What are Poes used for in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

As you collect Poes throughout your journey, you can exchange them at Bargainer Statues, as the statue is used to send the souls on to the afterlife. You can find a number of Bargainer Statues throughout Hyrule, though the easiest one to locate is in Lookout Landing underneath where you would meet Purah.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Collecting and trading Poes is how you get your hands on a number of unique items in the game, such as the Dark Tunic—themed after Dark Link. This is a great way to collect items that will help you fight back against the Gloom spread throughout the world—though some of the exchange rates will require you to farm souls, as dark as that sounds.

How to use Poes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

When you are done in the Depths and have at least a handful of Poes, you just need to find a Bargainer Statue and talk to it.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bargainer Statue is a bit like a store, and you can exchange the Poes you collect while exploring as currency for whatever items the statue offers. You can expand this selection by finding other Bargainer Statues around Hyrule since they all have unique items to trade for.

