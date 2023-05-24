Majora’s Mask is one of the hardest items to acquire in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom due to the sheer challenge and brutality players must face to get it.

The Mask is a one-armor item that doesn’t really do much at first glance, but its creepy look is loved by all. It does, however, have a unique ability in that most standard enemies in the world will not attack Link while he is wearing the mask and will instead approach him. But this ability is short-lived and after a while, they will just attack you. It should make taking photos a lot more enjoyable, though.

Here’s where you can find Majora’s Mask in Tears of the Kingdom.

Majora’s Mask location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Majora’s Mask is located within the depths (coordinates 1139, 1246, 0499) in an area known as the Floating Coliseum just north of the Great Abandoned Central Mine. This is located just nearby the Great Plateau area, next to Outskirt Stables, which is southwest of Lookout Landing.

The Coliseum is pretty high up but can easily be climbed up. The entrance is at the very top and when dropping down, you will find a chest covered in Gloom that will require you to take on a bunch of enemies to open it.

There’s a series of Lynel enemies that you will need to overcome that are all immensely strong and have their own weapons and abilities, so be sure to stock up on powerful weapons. Otherwise, you won’t stand a chance.

Once you finish taking on the waves and destroying every Lynel, the chest will unlock and you will be able to have Majora’s Mask in your own hands.

