The land of Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is about three times as large as the one from the previous game when you consider the three different levels.

When players are tasked with diving to the surface after completing the Great Sky Island tutorial, they’ll need to go to Lookout Landing to find Purah, Robbie, and Josha and begin their journey.

Where to find Lookout Landing in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you dive from the Great Sky Island into the pool of water on the surface of Hyrule, you should head west to the objective marker. If you don’t see one for whatever reason, look for a walled area with a large telescope and tower inside of it.

Once you walk inside, Lookout Landing should be permanently marked on your map. But you won’t be able to fast travel there until you complete the main story quests and unlock the towers.

If you’re unable to find Lookout Landing later, just look south of the Hyrule Castle town, which is just north of the encampment. This all becomes much clearer once you get back from visiting Hoz at the castle and you unlock the first Zonai Tower, which will send Link soaring into the sky before dropping him back down.

Many players were impressed with the first Zonai Tower cutscene, myself included. It was especially cool to me when I realized I could launch myself into the sky at any point, allowing me to dive toward wherever I wanted to go.

Make sure you fully explore the Lookout Point encampment since there are a number of quests that will appear and some clothes or food you can buy to make you stronger.

