While Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a natural successor to Breath of the Wild, it introduces a wide range of new mechanics too. One of these is the Old Maps which can sometimes be found in certain Sky Islands—but many players aren’t sure what to do with them once they find them.

They’re actually a very useful resource that can lead you to some sweet treasure, and we recommend holding onto them as you progress the game if you’re up for the hunt for some sweet loot.

Here’s all the information you need to know about what to do with the Old Map, including where you can get them and what they’re used for.

What are Old Maps for in Tears of the Kingdom?

These maps aren’t very useful when you first find them, but they become your key to treasure when you unlock the Depths of Hyrule. They will usually lead you to a new secret treasure that can only be found with the Old Map. After deciphering the Old Map, crosses will appear on your Depths map which denotes the location of the treasure.

You may find some Old Maps before you unlock the Depths, which will cause them to be saved until you unlock the area later in the game. Any existing TotK Old Map locations from your inventory will be added to your map as you continue to explore the world. Simply follow the path underneath Hyrule to get to your location and claim your treasure.

Where to find Old Maps in Tears of the Kingdom

Old Maps can be found in a variety of places, similar to a lot of other loot rewards. As previously mentioned, players can find them on the sky islands, but they’re also given as a reward when you’re able to defeat some of the mini-bosses across the game’s world.

Keep a vigilant eye for chests and opportunities to take down bosses if you want to receive plenty of rewards.

