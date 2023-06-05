Silver Bokoblin Locations: How to get Silver Bokoblin Horns in Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features tons of new and returning enemy types you will encounter during your journey throughout Hyrule. Bokoblins are a common enemy found in the world, however, the Silver Bokoblin is a rarer, more dangerous variant.

Silver Bokoblins are a rare enemy that dishes out significantly more damage than your average Bokoblin. Without proper equipment, these enemies can make short work of Link. I have had the most success by taking Silver Bokoblins out from a distance with fused arrows. I would also recommend trying your best to parry and use your flurry rush ability if you have to get closer to the Silver Bokoblin.

Though fighting Silver Bokoblins is a challenge, finding them will be your first hurdle. If you are trying to find a Silver Bokoblin, here is where you will need to go.

Silver Bokoblin Guide Tears of the Kingdom

Silver Bokoblins will appear throughout Hyrule. Gradually, more will continue to appear as you gain more strength, weapons, and armor. This means that near the beginning of the story, you are unlikely to spot any.

One area where I have consistently found Silver Bokoblins is a Bokoblin encampment near the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower at coordinates 3352, -2114, 0119. These stronghold structures will typically have a boss-like Bokoblin, which will often appear as a Silver Bokoblin.

Once you find these Silver Bokoblin bosses, beat them like any enemy to force a Silver Bokoblin Horn drop. Then, scoop them up as quickly as you can!

Image of Bokoblin Camp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also find Silver Bokoblins, as well as other Silver variations of enemies, around The Depths. The Zi-ner Lightroot, found at coordinates 0698, 1013, -0461 is another spot that usually boasts one or two Silver Bokoblins. I’d even check these locations just for variety as I was collecting Silver Bokoblins Horns recently.

Be wary before approaching any of these sites, as Silver Bokoblins are much stronger than their regular counterparts in Tears of the Kingdom. Make sure to level up your health plenty so you can withstand a few hits from these fearsome foes.

