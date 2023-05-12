Health and stamina are essential to progressing through Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But you’ll have to choose which one you prioritize first. For this, you’ll need your Light of Blessings.

Stamina will help you stay alive in those desperate climbing and swimming scenarios, but health is something you’ll definitely need throughout your playthrough.

As you progress, the difficulty increases, and having three hearts won’t do you any good. Enemies will be able to kill you in one shot as time goes on. It even happens just hours in, so prepare to die a lot if you don’t have any hearts.

How to get more health in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image via Nintendo

Your health’s immediately brought down to a measly three hearts as you start the game. To build this stat up, you’ll have to trek through some of the various shrines scattered throughout Hyrule.

At the end of each shrine, you’ll receive a Light of Blessings. Once you’ve gathered four Light of Blessings, you’ll be able to either increase your health or stamina when once you’ve found a Goddess Statue.

Talk to a Goddess Statue and they’ll provide you with the option between the two. Make sure you’re not leaning too hard toward health. You’ll need to increase your stamina as time goes on.

There you have it, now you can build up your resilience with as many hearts as possible.

