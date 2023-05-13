When The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild fans land in Hyrule for the first time after swan-diving from Tears of the Kingdom’s starting area, there’s likely only one question on their minds: Where’s the nearest horse stable?

If you’re like us, you’ll be wanting to take your horse out from the stable it’s been sitting in since 2017, when BotW was first released. And boy, do we have good news for you. Your horse has been waiting this whole time to join you on your adventures in 2023 with TotK.

Related: Do you need to play Zelda: Breath of the Wild before Tears of the Kingdom?

That’s right: If you’re playing TotK on the same Nintendo Switch that has your BotW save data, you’ll be able to transfer your horses into the newest Zelda title.

Here’s how you can take good ol’ Butterscotch out for a ride after all these years.

Where to find your saved horses in TotK

When you make the leap of faith from the Great Sky Island, you’ll land somewhere near Riverside Stable. Whip out your Purah Pad using the right-stick analog button and take a look around. You should be able to find the stable somewhere nearby, depending on where you landed, and you’ll recognize it by the iconic horse-head decor all stables share. We’ve highlighted it on the map below in case you can’t find it.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

It actually doesn’t matter which stable you go to, but the Riverside Stable will likely be the closest to where you first step foot in Hyrule. When you approach the stablemaster, he’ll act like he’s never heard the name Link before—despite Link being the literal champion of Hyrule and the princess’s right-hand man.

After speaking with him some more, you’ll eventually be met with the option to register a horse, even though you likely don’t have one at this point in the game. Pick that dialogue option anyways, and he’ll make a coy joke about you riding in on an invisible steed.

The stablemaster will later try to register you with the stable as a new visitor, and after doing so, he’ll realize you’ve already been registered. You’ll then be walked through the Pony Points system, the Hylian equivalent of a store rewards program.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

Skip through the dialogue and speak to him again. Choose the option to take out a horse, and all the horses you had on your BotW save will be rideable in TotK. They’ll have all the same stats, mane and tail styles, and bond levels from where you left them, so don’t worry about starting from square one.

Related: How to increase your stamina in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

And there you go: You and your noble steed have been reunited. Keep them safe, unless you want to upset the Horse Fairy.

About the author