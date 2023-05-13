Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has plenty of opportunities for you to craft items in preparation for encounters. Just like cooking food to restore health, you can also create unique elixirs in cooking pots.

Elixirs in Tears of the Kingdom can be created by combining parts of monsters with bugs or other creatures. Instead of restoring hearts, these potions can be used to temporarily increase stealth, health, stamina, or various other aspects of Link.

If you are anything like me, I completely missed the tutorial on how to craft elixirs and instead had to learn by trial. If you are trying to craft an elixir but do not know where to start, this is what you need to know.

Your Guide to Elixirs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Crafting elixirs is incredibly simple in Tears of the Kingdom, as it essentially functions the same way as cooking. Once you have found a Cooking Pot, or have deployed a Portable Cooking Pot, you only have to add at least one insect or critter and monster parts.

After you have stacked five total ingredients between insects or critters and various monster parts you may find around the vast map, you can brew up an elixir of your choice.

All Elixirs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Whenever I played through Tears of the Kingdom, I most often discovered new elixirs by throwing various critters and insects into a pot with monster parts, without any clue of what it might actually make. Below are some of the known elixirs and recipes in Tears of the Kingdom.

Elixir Ingredients Effect Energizing Elixir Restless Cricket or Energetic Rhino Beetle

Monster Parts Restores Stamina Hasty Elixir Hightail Lizard or Hot-Footed Frog

Monster Parts Increase Movement Speed Spicy Elixir Summerwing Butterfly or Warm Darner

Monster Parts Increases Cold Resistance Bright Elixir Deep Firefly

Monster Parts Emits Illuminating Glow

