Revisiting all of Hyrule’s iconic landmarks is likely one of Zelda fans’ biggest to-dos when they boot up Tears of the Kingdom for the first time. The Great Plateau and all of its points of interest, including the Temple of Time, are high up on this list, considering it’s the first area players explored in Breath of the Wild. But upon visiting the Temple of Time’s statue, players are met with an odd conundrum they must solve.

When you speak to the statue, it will vaguely say it’s trapped under water but doesn’t say its exact location: “I am trapped…under the water…behind the stone gate…of the great plateau…,” the dialogue reads.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Oddly enough, this is the same dialogue players get when they speak to the Bargainer Statue in the Great Abandoned Central Mine in the Depths. How these two statues are linked isn’t immediately clear, but one thing is certain: Players have to rescue the statue—or the voice behind the statue—somewhere around the Great Plateau.

Here’s how you can solve the Temple of Time statue’s riddle in TOTK.

Where is the Temple of Time statue trapped under water on the Great Plateau?

The clues players are given are fairly vague. The stone gate implies the statue is at the entrance to the plateau near its northern wall, and if you head north from the Temple of Time, you’ll see large bodies of water around where a gate would be.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Travel to the coordinates -0568, -1520, 0020, where the roads connect south of Lake Kolomo, and you’ll notice a pile of destructible rocks plugging the wall from the other side. Water will be spewing out of the rocks. Grab a hammer—or fuse one of the nearby rocks to a weapon, as shown in the video below—and get to swinging. Bomb Flowers will also do the trick if you have a spare on hand.

Video by Dot Esports

Once you destroy the rocks, the water will drain and a few fish will be flopping about on the ground. There where also be a rust-colored statue sticking halfway out of the earth just past the gate. Speak to it, and it will tell you to go back to the Temple of Time.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head south and speak once more to the Temple of Time statue. It will tell you a part of it has been freed and that it is speaking to you from the Depths—it actually isn’t the statue. This interaction automatically starts the side quest “A Call from the Depths.”

This quest requires players to visit four locations around the plateau, which will be marked with quest indicators after starting the quest. At these locations are “eyes” players must collect and then deposit into the nearby chasms and deliver to the statue at the Great Abandoned Central Mine. Only then will players learn the true connection between the Temple of Time statue and the one that lurks underground.

