Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a massive, sprawling map that extends from the Great Sky Island to the Depths below Hyrule. In order to fill in your map of Hyrule, you will need to visit sites called Skyview Towers. The Sahasra Slope, like many other Skyview Towers, is initially obstructed.

Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower is just southeast of Central Hyrule, and it’s likely the first Skyview Tower you may encounter in the wild. Whenever you speak with Billson, the NPC outside of the tower, you are informed that it is locked from the inside.

Though doing little in the way to help Link, Billson will help direct you on how to get into the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower. If you are trying to unlock this region’s map, here is what you need to do.

Sahasra Slope Full Guide Tears of the Kingdom

Image via Dot Esports

After speaking with Billson, travel to the bottom of the hill and you should see a cave entrance. The swarm of bats that flooded out of the cave’s mouth initially worried me, but it is safe to proceed. Be sure to have several Boulder Hammers at the ready, as you will need to smash through several layers of rock.

First, crack through the rocks in a straight line. Once you have broken into the cave, you will run into three Horriblins lurking about. These enemies should be fairly easy to dispatch. Though perhaps unprepared for the fight, I was able to stand behind the nearby rock debris and snipe out the Horriblins from safety.

Image via Dot Esports

Once the cave is clear and looted, head back and start clearing the rock wall to the right. After making more progress clearing out the rocks, turn right and you should break into a small chasm. On your mini-map, you should be directly under the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower.

Image via Dot Esports

Finally, use your Ascend ability and point it at the ceiling. Use your joysticks to Ascend upwards and you eventually emerge in the middle of the locked Skyview Tower. From here, simply take out the two sticks barricading the door.

