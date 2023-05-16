How to get the Korok Mask in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Finding Korok Seeds is just as much a part of Tears of the Kingdom’s gameplay as it was in Breath of the Wild—meaning Zelda players will be spending hours lifting every rock and solving a range of puzzles to collect them. And because this can be a timesink, some players are already looking for the Korok Mask.

For anyone who has never seen the Korok Mask from BotW, it is a clothing item that allows Link to find hidden Korok Seeds and their challenges more easily.

It is a standalone item Link wears on his head like a helmet and is shaped like a Korok’s face. It will shake and make sounds when the player is close to a Korok Seed’s location.

This is a very useful item for grinding Korok Seeds during your journey, which you can exchange to upgrade your item slots once you get enough of them. But it isn’t an easy item to find if you don’t know where to look in TotK’s multi-layered map.

Korok Mask location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Like in Breath of the Wild, players can find the Korok Mask near the Lost Woods. However, this time it isn’t in the woods itself, but rather hidden beneath it in the Depths of Hyrule.

It is going to be underneath the Great Hyrule Forest in the Depths, which you can reach by jumping into the Minshi Woods Chasm.

If you have already made your way into the Lost Woods and encountered the Great Deku Tree, you likely already have access to the area where the Korok Mask is hidden. If you activated the Rikonasum Lightroot in that area of the Depths, you just need to continue to go northwest from that location, which should take you past the Ramobnukas Lightroot.

Just a little beyond that is a place known as the Forest Coliseum (-0059, 2518, -0625,) and this is where the Korok Mask resides.

How to unlock the Korok Mask in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Stepping inside the large structure, players should notice a trail of Might Bananas littering the ground in the middle of the Forest Coliseum. You can pick them up, but once you step on the middle platform a cutscene will trigger, revealing this is a trap by the Yiga Clan to eliminate Link.

The Yiga Clan will release a Hinox corrupted by Gloom into the arena and you will need to defeat it. Since it has the same weaknesses as a normal Hinox, you can focus on hitting its eye and going for its legs.

Once you beat it, a chest will appear off to the side. Opening it will reveal the Korok Mask, which players can then freely use to help locate hundreds of Korok Seeds.

