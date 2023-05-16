The Light Dragon is a key roaming creature introduced in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which can provide a lot of resources and helpful items early if you know where to find it.

You might have seen it for the first time on Great Sky Island. There is an impressive view of it the moment you finish the fourth shrine and go flying over to the Temple of Time, but no matter how hard you try you won’t be able to reach it until much later on.

The dragon, like the other three in the game, has its own set path. Knowing where it flies is crucial to finding it, so we did the leg work for you to show you exactly where to look.

Light Dragon location and pathing in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Light Dragon mainly exists just between the Sky and Land plains in the air. You won’t need to get too high to reach it but still high enough to drop down to it.

It circles mostly around the outskirts of the map, passing by or over most of the Dragons Tear locations. It can appear anywhere on this route randomly, but if you have all the sky towers activated it shouldn’t be hard for you to fast travel to each one until you get a glimpse of the dragon.

As well as the materials the dragon drops, you are most likely looking for the dragon to obtain the Master Sword early. If you do go on this quest, make sure you have two full bars of stamina first or else you won’t be able to pull the Master Sword from the dragon’s head and will instead go flying to your death.

You can also get a bunch of items from the drain such as scales that, when fused with weapons, can really deal some serious damage. Or you can sell them for extra rupees. That works too.

