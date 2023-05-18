Light Dragon Scales are some of the many materials that can be found in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They’re worth finding for three reasons—they can be used to make powerful elixirs, they can be fused to arrows, shields, and weapons to increase their attributes, and they can be sold for lots of rupees.

There’s only one place to find them though, or rather, one source. It’s the Light Dragon, which is one of three dragons that can be seen soaring high in the Hyrulian sky. In fact, you might have seen it early on while on Great Sky Island and wondered how to reach it, let alone how to extract Light Dragon Scales from it.

How to find Light Dragon Scales in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The first step to finding Light Dragon Scales is knowing where to find the Light Dragon. It tends to circle around the outer areas of the map traveling clockwise. You can see the exact patch in the picture below.

The next step is to land on it. That’s right, you actually need to mount the dragon to extract its scales. The easiest method I found was building a hot air balloon and flying toward it. To do that, use Ultrahand to attach a balloon to something you can sit on like a plank of wood, and then attach a Flame Emitter facing upward into the balloon.

Alternatively, you can also glide onto it from a Skyview Tower, or leap off one of the many floating islands above. Don’t stress too much if you miss it, either. The Light Dragon creates air currents around it that provide an extra boost. Just make sure you have enough stamina to reach it, otherwise, you’ll fall.

Once you’re on, attack its scales with a weapon to turn them into a lootable item. You can also find the Master Sword on its head, but you’ll need at least two bars of stamina to pull it out, so I would recommend waiting until you’ve gained more stamina.

