Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom contains a robust open-world with an immersive features like a complete day and night cycle—but you don’t have to sit around with your Switch left on if you need to wait til a specific time in the day. You can pass time much faster in Tears of the Kingdom.

You may need to change the time of day for any number of reasons, such as completing quests, dodging lightning storms, or finding elusive items, and waiting around can take a while. In TotK, one second of real time equals about one minute in the game, and one real-world minute becomes approximately an hour.

Instead of standing around and waiting out the 24-minute day in TotK, players can pass time much faster through several different means. If you are looking to pass time in Tears of the Kingdom, here is what you should do.

How to change the time in Tears of the Kingdom

The main way that you can change time in Tears of the Kingdom is by locating either a fire or a bed. Fires can be found out in the world, but you can also make your own fire by using flint and a wood bundle.

For the first part of my playthrough, I was under the assumption that I could only rest by fires other NPCs had made. Instead, you can chop down nearby trees to gather wood and then either use flint or a Fire Fruit to start your own. With a little campsite all set up, you can even take a quick second to cook some food to stock up for your next adventure.

Beds are found in most villages inside of local inns. Unlike fires, you will need to cough up 20 Rupees to spend the night. There is a free bed that you can use in the Emergency Shelter in Lookout Landing.

For both options, you simply need to interact with your bed or fire and several options will appear on a mini-menu. From here, you can either rest until morning, noon, or night.

