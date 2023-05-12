If you’re in the process of completing The Clues To The Sky quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to know where to find King Dorephan. That’s because finding him is the first objective of the quest, and he’ll hand you some items required to finish the last part.

The problem is the quest description and the quest itself don’t do you any favors in helping find him. It shows a marker on the map when the quest begins, but it’s not his actual location. I wasted a lot of time in that area trying to figure out if my eyesight was the issue, but it turns out, King Dorephan is actually in a totally different location.

How to find King Dorephan in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To find King Dorephan, you’ll need a bit of help from some troublesome younglings playing in the throne room in Zora’s Domain. Make your way there, but don’t approach them directly. They’ll shoo you away. Instead, climb the side of the throne and approach them from behind.

Once you get close enough to the kids, you can listen to them talk about King Dorephan. They’ll mention he can be found in a cave hidden behind a waterfall between Ploymus Mountain and Zora’s Domain.

You can find the exact location of the cave on the map pictured below.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

After making your way to that location, look for the entrance to the cave on the right of the waterfall. Drop inside and navigate through it until you reach an area called the Pristine Sanctum.

You’ll find King Dorephan sitting in there on a throne. Speak to him to receive five King’s Scales, which play an important role in finishing the quest. Return to him at any time throughout the quest to receive more.

