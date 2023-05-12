The Clues To The Sky is a main quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It unlocks after The Broken Slate quest. Its description is a little cryptic, though; it tells you to “stand upon the land of the sky fish, and behold its lofty view,” look for a “droplet” near “floating rocks” and shoot it with an arrow that has “the mark of the king,” and to seek out King Dorephan for more information.

Essentially, it can be broken down into three objectives: Find King Dorephan, Talk to Sidon, and Find Land of the Sky Fish. I found it to be one of the more elaborate quests in the early stages of the game.

Hopefully, a step-by-step guide will make it easier for you than it was for me.

How to complete The Clues To The Sky quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The moment you start the quest at Toto Lake after finishing The Broken Slate, a marker will appear at a nearby cave. It seems like that’s where King Dorephan, but don’t be fooled: his location isn’t marked.

To find his actual location, head back to Zora’s Domain and enter the throne room. You’ll see some younglings playing near the throne. Climb the side of the throne and approach them from behind. Press B to eavesdrop their conversation, and you’ll hear a clue. They’ll mention King Dorephan is in a cave behind a waterfall between Ploymus Mountain and Zora’s Domain, which is pictured on the map below.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

The entrance to the cave can be found right next to the waterfall. Drop into it and make your way to the Pristine Sanctum within. You’ll see King Dorephan on a throne. Speak to him, and he’ll hand over five King’s Scales, which is the “mark of the king” mentioned in the quest’s description.

After that, make your way back to Mipha Court and speak to Sidon, which is the second objective of the quest. He’ll ask you to investigate The Land of the Sky Fish, the third and final objective of the quest.

As the name suggests, The Land of the Sky Fish is an island in the sky. It’s to the east of Mipha Court. You can see it in the distance while talking to Sidon. On the map, it looks like a fish. Make your way there and look up to see falling rocks. Keep an eye out for one with a green trail.

The moment you see one land, head straight for it. Then, while standing on it, use the Recall ability to rewind time, causing the rock to make its way back to the sky above with you standing on top. When it reaches its highest point, jump off and glide to the island.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

On the island, look for a floating rock formation that looks like a teardrop. I had to shuffle around a bit to find the right angle to see the shape clearly, so you might have to do the same. Once you’ve found it, attach one of the King’s Scales that King Dorephan gave you earlier to an arrow and shoot it into the teardrop-shaped rocks, bringing an end to the quest.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

If you made the mistake of using all the King’s Scales before reaching this part of the quest, don’t stress. You can return to King Dorephan to receive more. There’s no limit to how many times you can do this.

After finishing it, you can continue the story with Sidon of Zora (Part Two).

