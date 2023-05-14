How to get the Zora Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Armor and clothing play an important role in Tears of the Kingdom, building on something the Zelda series has always used to give Link various abilities based on what he has equipped. Several pieces return from Breath of the Wild, including the Zora Armor that gives players more abilities in the water.

Just like in the prequel, each piece of the Zora Armor set gives Link a different ability to improve his mobility or actions while in water. This includes Link being able to scale waterfalls from their base all the way to the top.

If you played BotW, you will once again have to do several things to get all three pieces of the Zora Armor together in TotK. Though this time, it is a main quest that unlocks after you complete everything tied to The Sludge-Covered Statue quest.

Zora Armor location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t actually change the method for how you obtain the Zora Armor much, since you need to get each of the three pieces by completing different quests. That means one quest for the Zora Helm, Zora Greaves, and Zora Armor chest piece respectively.

Since the chest piece is actually called the Zora Armor, you can complete the main quest tied to the item fairly easily and get the most important part of the armor. But you will need to finish two other side quests to get the full set, which unlocks the armor’s potential for water combat.

How to complete Restoring the Zora Armor quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Once you finish The Sludge-Covered Statue quest and are preparing to start the Sidon of the Zora quest, you can speak to Lady Yona and she will mention that she has the Zora Armor in her possession. But it is damaged and she needs to repair it.

To complete the repairs, she needs one Ancient Arowana, a fish that can be found in a number of areas nearby like Mipha Court or on various Sky Islands—including the Great Sky Island. You just need to catch one by dashing into it in the water and bring it back to Yona.

She will give you the Zora Armor, which allows Link to swim faster and swim up waterfalls, which you will need to complete parts of the Sidon of the Zora main quest. Though this is the only piece of the armor you are required to get.

How to complete A Token of Friendship quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Zora Greaves location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You can only unlock the rest of the Zora Armor set after completing the Sidon of the Zora quest, with the remaining two pieces being locked behind side quests.

The A Token of Friendship quest is given to you when you speak to Yona again. She wants to give you the Zora Greaves as a special gift, but she hasn’t found them. They are located at the Ancient Zora Waterworks in the East Reservoir Lake—so get ready to dive into an active whirlpool to get there.

Glide down to the bottom of the Waterworks, behind the large structure in the middle, and you will find a hole. Drop down and run forward. A Stone Talus is in that room, but you can avoid it by hugging the rightmost wall so you don’t get smacked around like I did.

Behind a waterfall, there is a platform with a chest on it that has the Zora Greaves inside.

How to complete The Never-Ending Lecture quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Zora Helm location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Zora Helm is actually housed on Sky Island.

To the left of King Dorephan’s throne in Zora’s Domain, you will find Khira and Chroma discussing a lecture. Speaking to them will kick off The Never-Ending Lecture side quest, which means you need to get to Floating Scales Island—somewhere you might have visited before during the Clues to the Sky quest.

If you go to the southernmost point on the island, which looks like the tail of a fish, move to the right side near the edge and look north. Along the side, you should see a small hole in the island that you can paraglide into. There is a chest at the end of a short hall that contains the Zora Helm.

This is just one of the armors that have pieces spread out over multiple quests, and there are plenty of items in the game like Old Maps that will take players treasure hunting too.

