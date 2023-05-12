The Sludge-Covered Statue is a main quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that unlocks during the Regional Phenomena quest. According to its description, sludge is falling from the sky in Zora’s Domain. The statue at the center, which is important to the people, is also dripping with sludge. The objective of the quest is to remove the sludge from that statue.

It sounds like a simple quest based on this description, and for the most part, it is—but only if you know how to remove the sludge. The quest description doesn’t give you any pointers, so you have to figure it out on your own. But don’t stress, I’ve done that for you. There are a few methods you can use, too.

How to remove the sludge on the statue in Zora’s Domain in Tears of the Kingdom

The first step to removing the sludge on the statue in Zora’s Domain is knowing where the statue is. It’s right behind the characters who give you the quest, right in the middle of Zora’s Domain. You can’t miss it.

Screengrab via Dot Esports

Once you’ve found it, there are a number of ways to remove the sludge.

The first method is using Splash Fruit, which grows on trees all throughout the area. I found the most convenient place to find them was in front of Upland Zorana Skyview Tower, slightly west of Zora’s Domain. Find it in your inventory, select hold, drop it in front of the statue, then attack it. This will cause water to splash out of it, which, if close enough to the statue, will remove the sludge.

The second method is using Chuchu Jelly, which drops from Chuchus, and attaching it to an arrow and firing that arrow into the statue. If done correctly, it will remove the sludge from the statue in one hit.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you’ve done that, speak to the characters nearby who gave you the quest to complete it. They’ll give you another quest, Sidon of the Zora, allowing you to continue the Tears of the Kingdom story. All it took was a bit of water.

About the author