A running side quest in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom produces rare items and collectibles that can be used throughout the game.

Side quests can often distract a player from the main storyline within Legend of Zelda games. Within Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK), players can collect Korok Seeds, similar to Breath of the Wild. And a new side quest feature is exploring caves, which can contain items to collect and a Bubbulfrog. The side quests aren’t a part of the main storyline but can benefit players who take the time to collect the Bubbul Gems from caves as they progress through the main story.

Where to find the first Bubbulfrog and Bubbul Gem in TOTK

There are around 400 caves within TOTK, with each containing a Bubbulfrog. Players can begin the side quest of collecting Bubbul Gems by finding the first Bubbulfrog outside of Lookout Landing. Upon heading northeast, players pass the Hyrule Field to the Woodland Stable, which is in the same place on the map as it was in Breath of the Wild.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon reaching the Woodland Stable, players should walk around back and look for a balloon off in the distance near the water. This is an entrance to a cave and it will start the Bubbul Gem side quests. I highly recommend starting these side quests early on as the items and clothing obtained as rewards are fun to mess around with and can assist at various points throughout the TOTK game.

What is a Bubbul Gem in TOTK?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Bubbul Gem is a new item within TOTK, found in caves, and is acquired by defeating a Bubbulfrog.

Bubbul Gem: “A strange crystal left by defeated Bubbulfrogs in caves. Its eerie blue glow may entice you to…collect even more.”

Upon defeating a Bubbulfrog, typically with a bow and arrow, glowing Bubbul Gems will drop. These gems are important to Koltin and Kilton, the two characters who sent you on the quest. Return the acquired Bubbul Gem to Koltin and the character will provide a Bokoblin Mask in exchange, along with instructions to head toward Tarrey Town next.

Where to find Koltin and how to cash in Bubbul Gems in TOTK

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players will meet up with Koltin at Tarrey Town, but that isn’t where he sets up his merchant shop. Seeking out Koltin is best done at night since that is when I found him to appear most often outside of the town on a hilltop overlooking the Skyview Tower in the region. Players should expect Koltin to appear at other random locations in TOTK and always at night.

Turning in collected Bubbul Gems as players progress through the game to Koltin provides unique items and even armor. Not all of the exchange items are valuable, especially early on. But as players continue to provide Koltin with Bubbul Gems, the rewards increase in value and gameplay potential.

