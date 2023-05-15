To take down the Demon King in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom you’re going to need allies, and fortunately the Breath of the Wild sequel does a great job at setting you up with some of the best. Unfortunately, you’ll have to find them first.

One of your most useful Tears of the Kingdom allies is Tulin. This young Rito warrior gives you an ability that isn’t just a bonus in battle but also comes in handy when traveling to hard-to-reach places.

Before you can use this ability, there are a few things you need to do first. Step one, finding Tulin.

How to find Tulin in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Depending on where you are stuck, you may want to skip further down this guide, however, here is where you’ll find the young Rito warrior from the top.

First, you’ll want to glide down from the Rito Village towards the two bonfires you can see in the distance in the above image. You should be able to get here by gliding to the stone pillar halfway through the gap, and from there to the mainland.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once here you can head into the building and speak to the Rito inside who will point you towards the ladders and tell you to scale the mountain.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

From here the next step is simple, get ready to climb. Keep heading up the mountain via the path until you see a cave on your left. Inside this particular cave is a fire. Once you see it you’ll know it’s the right one.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Head inside and venture through until you see a geyser of air shooting out from the floor. Use this to glide up higher into another section of the cave across the gap. Be cautious as you move forward as there is a strong enemy to take out in your way. Fortunately, it’s just the one, so once you’ve dealt with them you’re good to continue.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

The next room may look like a simple pool of water, but you are able to scale up the wall (make sure you avoid those thorns) to reach the next area.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Halfway up the path, you can find a room sectioned off with thorns. Using fire, destroy these thorns to enter and claim your loot. Now continue heading back up the path.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Eventually, you’ll breach the cave and be back outside. At this point, it is important to have cold-resistant clothing or food to get you the remainder of the way. The rest of the way from here is simple and I’d recommend straying from the path and scaling the rock instead. This is the method I took and it did wonders to avoid any trouble.

Once you’ve reached the top, you’re done! Time to say hello to Tulin.

