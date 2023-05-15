How to complete the Susuyai Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are a lot of shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, each posing a challenge that’s seemingly harder than the last. Most of these locations are meant to challenge players’ abilities, preparing them for the fight ahead. The Susuyai Shrine is no different, testing players’ use of the Ultrahand and their ability to create new mechanisms.

Where to find the Susuyai shrine in Zelda: TOTK

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Susuyai Shrine’s location can be seen in the image above, found southwest of Lookout Landing, near where players meet Purah for the first time in TOTK. It’s easy to get to, especially if you can get a birds-eye view from one of the Zonai towers.

The actual shrine itself is split into three different sections, with players needing to be comfortable with the Ultrahand ability if they want to succeed.

Section One – Rolling platforms

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This section is challenging if you’re trying to catch the platform in the middle with the chest on it. You’ll need to get as close as you can without getting hit by the nearest platform to you and use your best timing to grab the platform for the brief second it turns green. Simply move it off the area and hit the wheels to get it to stop rolling.

Related: How to throw items in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You also don’t have to move the carts at all, as you can get across the first section as long as you plan your moves carefully. It does feel pretty cool when you snatch a moving cart due to your timing and planning.

Section Two – Create a rolling platform

Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the next part of the shrine, there is a moving conveyor belt-like area Link won’t be able to walk across. To get across this part, you’ll either need to grab one of the carts from the area behind you or make one using the parts laying to the left of the belt’s entrance. Make sure all the arrows are facing the same way if you decide to try and build one.

Once you’ve got a platform with four wheels, you can hit one and it will light up the others. This will cause the wheels to begin to turn and move the cart in one direction.

Section Three – The Turnstile

Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the last piece of the puzzle, you’ll need to make sure the wooden turnstile can turn in the direction to keep the gate open. You can achieve this by attaching one of the Zonai wheels from your cart to one of the ends of the machine, which will make it spin in one direction. This will keep the gate open and allow you to cross through.

Just make sure the arrow is pointing in the direction the machine needs to turn to keep the door open. The wheel must also be touching the ground so it’s able to spin, otherwise it will dangle in the air and be ineffective.

Section Four – Using the wheel on a track

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last piece of the puzzle is probably the most challenging because it’s not immediately apparent what you should do. However, all you need to do is take one of the Zonai wheels and place it in the opening of the platform so that both sides of the wheel are touching the rails. This can be difficult, as the cart can begin to move if jostled.

Try to make your placement like the image above, with the wheel upside down and the arrow pointing toward the blessing area of the shrine. It’s also important to make sure the goo isn’t attached to the wheel or it will come undone when you turn it on.

About the author