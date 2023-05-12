When you first begin The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom you’re going to get familiar with Great Sky Island. While you complete this location your main objective is going to be opening the Temple of Time.

Once you’re able to open the temple, as you’d expect, there are still more puzzles to solve and you’ll even be given a new ability to use for them. Despite this new addition, you may be stuck on just how you should use this power to move the gears inside the temple, so that you may venture further in the building.

If you’ve been staring at those gears for a while and need a little help then here are all the steps you need to complete and move on to the next puzzle.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Temple of Time gear puzzle solution

Screenshot via Nintendo

Solving the gear puzzle in the Temple of Time might look tricky at first glance, however, the solution couldn’t be more simple. There are two parts to this solution, but there are multiple ways to do it. The only tool you’ll need is the Recall ability so you should be set once you’re able to enter the Temple of Time.

First, you want to choose one of the two side-facing gears. I chose the one on the right when I completed this puzzle, but it will make no difference which one you chose, the plan is the same.

Screenshot via Nintendo

Step to the side of the gear and use your Recall ability so it begins spinning in the other direction. Hop on and ride the gear until it allows you to jump over to the middle pillar. From here you should already know where the next step is going.

Cast Recall on the middle gear so you’re able to jump on and ride it over to the main platform. Now you’re all done and you can move on to the next step of completing the Temple of Time.

