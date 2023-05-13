One of the biggest appeals of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been the ability for players to go from exploring floating Zonai islands in the sky to the surface of Hyrule they’ll remember from Breath of the Wild. Once you complete the tutorial part of the game on the Great Sky Island, you’ll be able to go to the surface, at which point you’ll unlock both parts of the map.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to change between the sky and the land on the map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to change maps in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You won’t unlock the ability to switch between the surface and sky maps until you finish the main tutorial island. Once you can jump to the surface, you’ll unlock the ability to switch between maps by pressing the “Up” and “Down” buttons on the left Joy-Con’s D-pad. Using this map you can take a look at the different levels of the world in Tears of the Kingdom.

Players can use this map to fast travel between the surface and the sky, which would admittedly be hard if players didn’t have this ability. I definitely suggest you unlock any shrines or any noticeable locations when you’re on the surface or a sky island for the first time so you can come back quickly if you need to.

Other than the different levels of the world, the map works very similarly to its predecessor in Breath of the Wild, allowing players to place stamps or markers to indicate important areas.

