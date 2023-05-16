How to get the Golden Horse in Tears of the Kingdom

The Zelda franchise has expanded in many different ways with the release of Tears of the Kingdom. From new dungeons to fresh mechanics and other content, players will be experiencing an entirely different game than they did in Breath of the Wild. As a part of that other content, players might notice they are able to tame and ride a number of various mounts in Tears of the Kingdom. Most of those mounts are horses, as Epona has some new friends in the sequel.

Among the other horses you can acquire in Tears of the Kingdom, perhaps the rarest to find is the Golden Horse. The Golden Horse is only found in one particular area on the map, and in this guide, I will explain exactly where players need to go and what to do to capture it.

How to get the Golden Horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The first step in acquiring the Golden Horse is to visit the Snowfield Stable and speak to an NPC named Penn. The stable can be found in the northern part of the North Tabanta Snowfield, near the northern boundary of the map. You can find Penn talking to a stablehand named Harlow.

When speaking to Penn, you will learn that the Golden Horse has run off to the north and you will be given the task of finding it and bringing it back to the stable. By heading due north, you will pass by ruins and a Frost Gleeok, but simply keep heading north past these landmarks.

Screengrab by Dot Esports

Eventually, you will reach a clearing with a ton of horses in the center. The Golden Horse is difficult to miss amongst the many horses, as it shines and looks completely different from any other horse. When approaching the Golden Horse, you need to ensure you are staying hidden from it in between your attempts to tame it. You will likely be kicked off the horse’s back a fair few times before eventually getting it to calm down and allowing you to remain on its back.

Read more: How to catch and tame horses in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Once the Golden Horse has been tamed, you can ride it back to the stable where Penn will allow you to keep the steed. You will also earn the Royal Saddle and Bridle along with 50 Purple Rupees and an energizing elixir for your efforts. To ride the Golden Horse, simply go to your mounts menu and select it from the list of available mounts.

About the author