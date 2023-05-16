How to climb ice walls in Tears of the Kingdom

There are a number of obstacles that you will have to overcome in the environment throughout your time in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. From sludge blocking your path to a large and formidable enemy circling near your destination, you will rarely get the chance to easily walk to your next location. One of the tougher hazards that you can encounter in Hyrule is an ice wall, which can seriously derail your plans to visit a specific location on the map.

Ice walls are a version of a puzzle, as there are a few ways that you are able to climb up and cross them. Like any puzzle in Zelda, however, the answers are rarely laid out for you. If you want to speed up the process and get over the ice walls like a pro, then allow me to explain the various ways of climbing up them in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to climb ice walls in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As far as I can tell, there are three primary ways of successfully ascending an ice wall in Tears of the Kingdom. Perhaps the easiest way of doing so is to use a Sticky Elixir. To make a Sticky Elixir, you will need the following ingredients:

1x Stick Lizard or Frog

Monster Parts

In order to create the elixir, you need to toss those ingredients into a cooking pot over a fire. You can also find some Sticky Elixirs in random chests around the map, but you’re better off trying to make them on your own. With the Sticky Elixir, you will be able to attach onto walls much easier, and that includes ones that are made of ice. Simply use one of the elixirs when you know you need to scale an ice wall.

The second way of climbing an ice wall is to equip the Froggy Gear set in Tears of the Kingdom. Like the Sticky Elixir, this set gives you better slip resistance, allowing you to remain on walls for much longer than usual. The Froggy Gear set comes with a headpiece, sleeves, and leggings.

To unlock all three gear pieces, you need to go to different stables all over Hyrule and complete the quests that are there. The first you can visit is the Lucky Clover Gazette, which is found east of Rito Village. Here, speak with Traysi inside the building and you will start a quest called “Potential Princess Sightings.” At the end of this quest, which only comes after visiting several more stables, you will unlock the Froggy Gear set. You can equip it anytime you need to scale an ice wall or any other obstacle for that matter.

Finally, you can use the Ultrahand in Tears of the Kingdom to climb up ice walls. The Ultrahand can be used to make a ladder or even a bridge that allows you to bypass the physical aspect of climbing up the wall. You can fuse different trees together with the Ultrahand to make a ladder that can be stacked against a wall, allowing you to climb up it instead of the wall itself.

