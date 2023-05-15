What does the Ring Garland do in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

There are so many new items in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that players might not even see them all or find out what they are used for. That is partially the case with an item called the Ring Garland, which doesn’t have any clear usefulness unless you experiment a lot.

The Ring Garland is an item players can purchase in Kakariko Village from Koko. The item itself only costs five Rupees but is not something that simply goes into Link’s inventory. Instead, it is an item you have to physically carry with you.

Initially, it appears the Ring Garland provides no benefit and doesn’t have a use—as it must be carried and has no positive properties when used as fusion material on another item. But fans were dedicated to finding out what this seemingly useless item did, with one player confirming it does do at least one thing.

What to do with the Ring Garland: Does it do anything in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

After you purchase a Ring Garland from Koko in Kakariko Village, fuse it to one of your spare shields and make your way to the Gerudo Shelter—the area where Gerudo Town would normally be in Breath of the Wild.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Arrive in the evening and make sure you have the Ring Garland Shield equipped when you head inside. The room in the back left has Ashai teaching her class on Gerudo and Voe relationships despite all of the problems going on in the region, and this is where you will see the use for the item.

Related: How to get the Zora Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

One of the Gerudo vai who is taking the class, Deltan, has a specific line of dialogue that only appears when you have the Ring Garland equipped to your Shield, though it might work with a weapon too. She will talk about how the item is used to tie peoples’ destinies together and how an item from the East making it all the way to the desert is a sign she can still find love.

As of now, this is the only use for a Ring Garland that players have been able to find. Otherwise, it is an item that looks nice as a decoration on a shield but doesn’t have the same use as other items, like say the Master Sword.

About the author