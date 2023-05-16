Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gives players the opportunity to spice up their costumes in a variety of ways, with lowering your hood being the cherry on top. Players can indeed lower and raise their hood, but it’s more of a chore than simply clicking a button.

There’s a whole process, so strap in—you’ll have to do some missions.

TOTK has countless interesting quests to complete. The title allows players to explore the vast kingdom of Hyrule, and all the wildlands surrounding it. You’ll meet countless people throughout your travels, like Cece the fashionista.

How do I lower my hood in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To see Link’s golden locks, you’ll have to complete a few missions. After purchasing your hood from Lookout Landing, you’ll have to trek it all the way to Hateno Village. This area is on the far east side of the map.

If you’re struggling to find all the area, look for the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower. This tower will be ice cold, so prepare some Fire Fruits for your travels to get you through the cold. Then climb the Ice. I’ll be honest, in this section, I fell, a lot. But there are ways to navigate it if you actually look for areas to try to climb.

If you’d rather just attempt to find the location without seeing the surrounding area, fair enough. But it’s worth doing while you’re in the area.

Once you’ve made your way to Hateno Village, go to the western entrance until you see the building, as below. There’ll be several people standing outside if you haven’t been there before.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is where you’ll have to complete some quests. These include:

Team Cece or Team Reede?: Speak to Cece in her shop.

A New Signature Food: Speak to Mayor Reede.

Cece’s Secret: Speak to Sophie, Cece’s sister.

Reede’s Secret: Speak to Clavia, Mayor Reede’s wife.

After the election is over, you’ll be given the Cece hat by Cece herself. Talk to her once more, and she’ll mention your hood during the conversation. This is where you’ll get the option to take your hood off. Now you’ll have to come back to change it to whichever style you prefer.

It may not be super simple, but at least now you know.

