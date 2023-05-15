On the Great Sky Island at the start of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are two Koroks who have become separated from their friends and need help reaching them. The first of these Koroks is on the west side of the map, on the way to the In-isa Shrine, and the second is on the south side, just after the Mining Cave.

How to get the first Korok to his friend in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lying on the ground near this Korok, there are two logs and two hooks. Attach the two logs side by side, and attach a hook to the top. Next, grab the Korok and attach him to the logs. Grab the whole thing and hook it onto the rail leading west. Don’t hook it too close to the edge because you need time to jump onto the logs and your construction slides west.

When you get to the far side, grab the construction and waggle the right stick left and right to detach the Korok from it. Then grab him, drop him next to his friend, and talk to them to get two Korok Seeds.

How to get the second Korok to his friend in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start by attaching a fan to a mine cart, just as you will have done already during your journey through the Mining Cave. Next, Grab the mine cart and place it on the rails that start near the Korok and lead south across the gap to where his friend is sending up smoke signals. Make sure the fan is at the back of the mine cart.

Now, grab the Korok. He will say, “Oof…” but he’s grateful for it, I promise you. Move him over to the mine cart and drop him into it. You don’t need to attach him to it, just drop him in. Get into the mine cart yourself and hit the fan with your weapon.

This will start the fan and propel the mine cart across the gap. The Korok will exclaim, “Hey… hyah…” but I assure you he’s quite enjoying himself really. You know what these Koroks are like. Bunch of drama queens, the lot of them.

Getting the Korok to the other side of the gap isn’t enough though, because he’s lazy—I mean, tired. So grab him and put him down in front of his friend, then talk to them to get rewarded with two Korok Seeds.

