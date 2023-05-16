The Soldier’s Armor set is one of the best in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Not only does it look cool due to its Hylian Soldier aesthetic, but it also boasts one of the highest defense ratings. The set includes three pieces—Soldier’s Armor, Soldier’s Greaves, and Soldier’s Helm—and each one has a base defense rating of four, bringing the total to 12 without any upgrades. The sheer amount of damage mitigation it offers makes it worth its weight in gold, in my opinion. It’s been the difference between survival and death so many times.

The set can be found in chests in the Royal Hidden Passage under Hyrule Castle, but that’s easier said than done because of how complex the cave system is. It has multiple entry points and a lot of tough enemies, so knowing exactly where to find each piece is essential.

How to get the Soldier’s Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Soldier’s Armor

The long and winding road to find the Soldier’s Armor set starts from the southern entrance to Hyrule Castle. Approach the massive gate at the end of the bridge and use the Ultrahand ability to open it, then follow the path ahead until you reach a small cliff with a broken tower with a red banner at the top.

Climb the cliff and head straight for the broken tower. Climb it, jumping left at where the broken part begins, until you reach the balcony. This will lead you into the Observation Room. Enter it and follow the steps down until you see a trapdoor. Use the Ultrahand ability to open it and head down the spiral staircase until you reach the bottom.

You’ll see a cluster of boulders blocking the entrance to the cave at the bottom. Break them by fusing a rock to a weapon and hitting them to open up the passageway leading into the cave.

Walk inside and look for a bunch of glistening rocks. You’ll see them almost right away. They’re blocking a hole you can drop down, so shatter them with your fused weapon and drop down to the level below. Jump down another level until you find another entryway blocked by boulders. Keep breaking them until you see two pathways and take the one on the left. This will lead you into a large, open room.

Drop down to land on a large group of boulders on the level below, then break them to open up another path leading to a room with two Stalkoblins guarding two archways. Defeat them, then walk in the left archway and use the Ultrahand ability to move the boulder.

Drop down the hole it was covering to find yourself in another narrow cave, then turn around and follow the path until you reach a dead end. If you look up, though, you’ll see a hole above. Use the Ascend ability to make your way in. You’ll emerge in a hidden room with a Stalkoblin guarding a chest. Open it to find the Soldier Armor.

Soldier’s Helm

Next, is the Soldier’s Helm. From the room where you found the Soldier Armor, head back down the hole you ascended, turn left, and use the Ascend ability to make your way back up the other hole you dropped down. Navigate back through the room that had the two Stalkoblins, then turn right at the exit and follow the patch until you find some blue boulders. Break them, then do the same for the other layers of boulders behind.

If you’ve taken the right path, you should be on the upper ledge of a large room. Follow the path ahead to reach another set of boulders and break them, then walk through the shallow water on the other side and head for the middle of the room.

Look back at the pool of water to see another blocked entrance to the right of the one you came from. Shoot it with arrows fused with Bomb Flowers from a distance to clear the path, then head inside and turn left.

At this point, you’ll see a horrific-looking enemy hanging from the ceiling. It’s called a Like Like, and it will put up a fight if you don’t know how to defeat them. Defeat it and enter the room it was guarding to find the chest containing Solider’s Helm.

Soldier’s Greaves

Last but not least, you’ll need to acquire the Solider’s Greaves. From the room where you found the Soldier’s Helm, head back to the pool of water in the area outside and turn left. You should see another small cave entrance in the rocks.

Head inside and take the uphill path to the left of the boulders rather than breaking them. Turn left again to find another uphill path leading you to more boulders. Break those ones, and it will open up a path leading into a room with multiple enemies. Defeat them and follow the path to more boulders ahead. You know the drill by now. Break them and enter the room.

Turn right in that room to see a pile of breakable rocks on the ground. It’s hard to tell from after, but they’re actually covering an entrance in the wall. Chip away at the ones closest to the wall to reveal the entrance, then walk inside and follow the path until you reach another room. It will look a lot like the one where you found the Solider’s Greaves. Turn left to find a section with another Like Like hanging from the ceiling.

Defeat it to find the third and final chest, containing the Soldier’s Greaves.

If you’ve followed all of these steps correctly, you’ll have the full Soldier’s Armor set. Each piece can be upgraded from having a defense rating of four to having seven, 12, 18, and 28. You’ll need a lot of Rupees and various ingredients including Amber, Bokoblin Guts, Chuchu Jelly, Flint, Hinox Guts, Keese Eyeballs, Lizalfos Tail, Lynel Guts, Lynel Hoof, and Moblin Guts.

