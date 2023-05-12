As with all games in the franchise, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom starts Link off with virtually no health, weapons, or armor. As you venture through Hyrule, the Archaic armor set will be the first pieces of gear you equip in your journey, including the Archaic Tunic.

The Archaic gear set is made up of pants, a tunic, and frost resistant greaves. While the Archaic Tunic is contained in a chest found along the main story of Tears of the Kingdom, you still can easily miss this essential item if you do not know where to look. If you are trying to find the Archaic Tunic in Tears of the Kingdom, here is what you need to do.

Archaic Tunic Location in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Archaic Tunic can be found in the Pondside Cave, located to the southwest of the Great Sky Island. Typically, you will find the Pondside Cave after you complete the In-Isa Shrine location, which gives you the Fuse ability that will become essential to finding the Gutanbac Shrine.

After departing from the In-Isa Shrine, you will simply need to follow the nearby road until you reach the Pondside Cave. Here, you will face off against several enemies, though they all will be easy to quickly dispatch.

Screenshot and Remix by Dot Esports

As you go to leave the cave and continue your journey onwards, turn left and you should see the chest containing the Archaic Tunic nearby. This is fairly easy to spot, though if you are anything like me and tend to move through sections with blinders on, you can still miss it entirely. Hit the corresponding button to open the chest and then equip the Archaic Tunic in your inventory.

Now equipped with both a tunic and pants, you are ready to go onwards to the next series of enemies, caves, and puzzles. As you venture to the Gutanbac Shrine, you will need to be on the lookout for the Archiac Greaves to complete the full set.

