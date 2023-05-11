The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will have players needing to survive the elements, much like in Breath of the Wild‘s early game where Link can find cold and snowy climates that damage him. Finding the right gear, like the Archaic Warm Greaves, is essential to being able to explore these areas.

The Archaic Warm Greaves are a cold-resistant item that you can find relatively early into Tears of the Kingdom. In Tears of the Kingdom, cold-resistant gear reduces damage taken in colder temperatures and damage from ice-based attacks. Given that you will undoubtedly face both cold environment and attacks, getting this item is very important.

Related: All the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom characters so far

If you are trying to get the Archaic Warm Greaves in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, here is where you need to go.

How to get early cold resistance armor in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

The Archaic Warm Greaves are the first cold-resistant item that you can get in Tears of the Kingdom. This piece of armor is found beside the Gutanbac Shrine, marked by a large tree. Use the map below as reference to help find this item.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to obtain your Archaic Warm Greaves, you will need to use the Ascend ability to reach the top of the tree. Once on top of this area, you will spot a chest in a hollowed out carving. Interact with this chest to grab your new item.

The Archaic Warm Greaves will provide players with their first means to more safely travel through cold environments in TotK. The description reads “Despite the old look, the heat-retaining materials makes it pleasantly resistant to cold temperatures.”

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Making it far easier to traverse icy biomes, this is certainly a piece of gear that you do not want to miss early on in Tears of the Kingdom.

About the author