The Like Like is a type of enemy in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Like Likes are large worms found in caves. Your first encounter with a Like Like cave worm will almost certainly be in the Bottomless Cave on the Great Sky Island. They’re big and tough, though, so you might be wondering if it’s possible to kill them at all.

When I first encountered a Like Like, I got killed fast and decided to just run past it. They can’t actually move, so they can’t chase after you. So, running away is a pretty effective strategy if you just want to get to the Gutanbac Shrine. But Like Likes aren’t actually that hard to kill when you know how. And they usually drop some pretty valuable loot, too.

Related: How to get inside Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to beat a Like Like in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Like I said, when I first crossed paths with a Like Like cave worm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, I was pretty scared. It reminded me of the Sarlacc sand worm in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, and the sandworm in Dune. Both of those are better avoided than fought, so I figured the Like Like was probably the same kind of thing.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

But later on, once I could fast travel, I went back to the Bottomless Cave to see if I could discover the Like Like’s weakness. And sure enough, it has one. That big orange bulb that bursts out of its mouth is actually its weak spot. I thought it was just a sign that the Like Like was about to unleash a devastating attack, so I just kept my distance whenever I saw it. I wasn’t completely wrong. The Like Like does expose its orange throat bulb when it’s about to attack, and its attacks are devastating. But the best response is not to dodge out of the way. The best response is to attack.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You could hit the orange bulb with an arrow, but it’s actually better to hit it with a melee weapon because when you hit it once, you can keep hitting it with rapid attacks. It’s also easier to aim at it with a melee weapon since all you have to do is lock on with ZL and wait for the orange bulb to pop out. Hit Y to attack, then keep hitting Y, because you’ll pull the Like Like to the ground and it’ll be defenseless for a while. Repeat this process a few times, and the Like Like will be dead. It’ll drop a Like Like Stone, and maybe even an entire chest.

About the author