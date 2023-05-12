The Gutanbac Shrine is likely the third of the first three Shrines that you will visit in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This puzzle chamber will grant players a new ability for their right arm, the Ascend power.

Like the various other Shrines on the Great Sky Island, these puzzles are not especially difficult. However, it will require you to become acquainted with your new ability. While it took me a minute to figure out the mechanics of my new ability, I was able to breeze through this dungeon after figuring it out.

Gutanbac Shrine Full Guide Tears of the Kingdom

After traversing up the difficult terrain of the ice mountain, you will enter into the Gutanbac Shrine. Once inside, Rauru will gift Link with the Ascend ability, which allows you to vertically pass through physical spaces.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first task of this Shrine will teach you the basic mechanic. You will need to stand directly under the overhanging platform and Ascend upward. Travel upward with your controller’s stick and exit out by pressing A once you have reached the top of the platform.

The next section has two pillars on the wall with space to Ascend upwards. The pillar on the left contains a chest on top, which I highly recommend getting before advancing to the pillar on the right.

Once on the next level, you will encounter a strong enemy. Be sure to dispatch this foe before moving forward. After your battle, strike the nearby ropes to bring down a small bridge. Using Ascend under this newly dropped platform, you can quickly get to the top of this bridge.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next challenge will be all about timing. A smaller, moving platform crosses underneath the next level. Use Ascend whenever this small platform is stalled and wait for it to position under the higher platform.

Once you Ascend upwards this final time, you will encounter the exit to this puzzle and receive the final blessing to go to the Temple of Time.

