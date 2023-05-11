How to find Nachoyah Shrine on Great Sky Island in Tears of the Kingdom

After painstakingly clearing the three shrines in the Great Sky Island about Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will finally think that your tutorial hell is over. It isn’t though, as the game throws a curveball telling you to complete a fourth and final one before you can finally be set free.

This shrine is Nachoyah Shrine, and it’s located in a little hiding hole in the mountains to the south. But it’s still confusing players with its weird placement and very little direction of where it might be. So to save you some time, let us show you where you can find it.

Where to find the fourth shrine, Nachoyah, in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This shrine is located in south of the map, but due to the game’s confusing map system, it doesn’t exactly tell you where it is. It is quite hidden and forces you to use your latest powerup to find it— Recall.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can still warp through to a previous area to the south. Once you arrive look to your left and you’ll see a few cogs turning. Using your new Recall ability, you will be able to rewind them to turn them the other way.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jump over both of them and you will come to a clearing you can jump into. Follow the path through the enclosed cave system and when you come out the other side, you will be in front of the fourth shrine you had been looking for this entire time.

