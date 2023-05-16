Climbing is an essential tool for players in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Most of the time, whenever Link approaches a large, unmovable obstacle, the only way through is up. The Froggy armor set can drastically help Link traverse upwards across terrain, though unlocking it may be a challenge.

Throughout your journey in Tears of the Kingdom, you may notice that there are various types of terrain that you cannot climb. Wet and icy surfaces are normally impossible to surmount, but I found the Froggy armor set to help a lot more than I expected when trying to climb through the elements.

Related: How to fixed decayed weapons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Unlike other armor sets, the Froggy kit cannot be bought and instead must be earned by completing a series of side quests. If you are trying to get the Froggy armor set in Tears of the Kingdom, this is what you have to do.

Where to get the Froggy Armor set in Tears of the Kingdom

In order to get the Froggy armor, you will need to visit the Lucky Clover Gazette just on the edge of Rito Village. Once here, you will speak with Traysi who will start you on a side quest, “Potential Princess Sightings.”

This quest will take some time, as it will require you to visit almost every stable across Hyrule. At each stable you visit, a Rito named Penn will give you another side quest that will provide additional information for the Gazette.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

As you complete quests at each stable location, not only will you build your relationship with Penn, but you will also unlock pieces of the Froggy armor set. Below are all the quests you will need to complete alongside Penn:

Foothill Stable: For Our Princess!

Woodland Stable: Serenade To A Great Fairy

Wetland Stable: The Missing Farm Tools

Riverside Stable: Gourmets Gone Missing

Dueling Peaks Stable: Princess Zelda Kidnapped?

Highland Stable: An Eerie Vocie

Gerudo Canyon Stable: The Blocked Well

Outskirt Stable: The Beckoning Woman

New Serenne Stable: The Beast And The Princess

Snowfield Stable: Zelda’s Golden Horse

Once you have visited each stable, you can return to the Lucky Clover Gazette and get your gear in full.

About the author