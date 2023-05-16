Weapon decay was undoubtedly the most infamous and argued-about mechanic in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and it made a return in Tears of the Kingdom. Weapons will drastically decrease in quality over time, eventually breaking. But unlike its predecessor, TotK does have a way to fix, or at least stall, the decay process.

Countless Breath of the Wild players were frustrated by their weapons constantly breaking. With this decay system, you almost need to be constantly searching for weapons. Though I personally enjoy this system and believe it adds another dimension to combat, the mechanic is certainly the beloved series’ most controversial element.

In Tears of the Kingdom however, you are able to extend the longevity of your combat items with the right trick. This is everything you need to know to fix your decayed weapon in Tears of the Kingdom.

Can you fix weapons in Tears of the Kingdom?

TotK adds several new, unique abilities to Link’s arsenal through his right hand. Early into the game, you will unlock the fuse ability which allows you to craft a variety of new weapons.

Whenever you fuse your weapon with another object, it will reset the weapon’s decay. Fusing will also give your weapon an entirely new damage type or potentially other new properties, but the base weapon will be spared from breaking for a moment longer.

Octoroks who eat your weapons in Tears of the Kingdom will spit them back out fully repaired and with a stat buff pic.twitter.com/P0386720q5 — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) May 16, 2023

Another less common method is to find an Octorok in the wild. If you drop your current weapon on the ground during the Octorok’s suction attack, it will swallow and spit out your weapon. This weapon will be spat back at you, dealing damage but also fully repaired and even upgraded.

Octoroks are scatted throughout the various zones in Tears of the Kingdom, but the best place to find them is the mountain closest to the YunoboCo HQ area, just outside of Goron City.

