Best Ancient Arowana location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There comes a time in every Zelda player’s life when they use an item or material for something and then find out later it was needed for a quest. This is something Tears of the Kingdom are experiencing with Ancient Arowana in Tears of the Kingdom, though there are a few great places to find the old fish.

The Ancient Arowana is known as a lively fish that has been around since ancient times, but nothing about it outside of the “ancient” part really screams that it would be an important material.

If you are like me, you probably found a couple early on while exploring and used them as ingredients while cooking. And it isn’t the end of the world if you did, but you might want to hold on to at least one for a very specific quest in Zora’s Domain.

Where to farm Ancient Arowana in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you need an Ancient Arowana, or 10, for some reason, there is one key place you can farm them easily and you are guaranteed to have access to.

As the name suggests, Ancient Arowana is older than most fish in Hyrule and might be hard to find on the surface. But you may have already encountered them while exploring the tutorial area—the Great Sky Island.

Ancient Arowana is commonly found in some bodies of water throughout the Great Sky Island. There are two areas somewhat close to the Room of Awakening, which means you can quickly reach them from Nachoyah Shrine—though you can also get them in near Zora’s Domain near Mipha Court and Shatterback Point.

What is Ancient Arowana used for in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Other than being a decent ingredient for cooking, Ancient Arowana is the key item in restoring the Zora Armor. That means you will actually need at least one to complete the Restoring the Zora Armor main quest.

After that, you will never need to see another Ancient Arowana if you don’t want to. Though you are likely going to see some other useful fish you will want to snag out of the water for use at a later date.

