When you enter the Gerudo Desert for the first time in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you might come across a brand new enemy type. These enemies, mummies known as Gibdos, prowl the land and don’t seem to take any damage whatsoever.

Also before we dive in, the next sentence will include a slight spoiler for the area, so if you are just here to talk about Gibdos, and not much else, just skip to where we tell you how to beat.

With that out of the way. These things aren’t meant to be mistaken with the boss of the Gerudo area, Queen Gibdos, as they are lighter and pack much less of a punch and are smaller in scale but also equally difficult to deal with.

How to deal damage to Gibdos in Tears of the Kingdom

Gibdos at first doesn’t seem to be killable but they are if you have the right weapon or arrow. Using fire or electric-type weapons, either through fusing your Bow to certain items, or fusing a weapon with a piece of Topaz or Ruby turns it into an elemental weapon will reduce the Gibdos defenses.

Once you see the Gibdos change its color after being struck by elemental damage, you will be able to damage it with any conventional weapon. Obviously, this sucks when you are fighting hoards of them, so be sure to stock up on a lot of different elemental damage weapons to be able to take them out.

Don’t forget to also stock up on heat-resistant clothing and items though, or Gibdos won’t be the only thing to worry about.

