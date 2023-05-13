Tears of the Kingdom has some of the strangest enemy types ever conceived in a Zelda game and even worse than that, some of the weirdest ways to defeat them. I mean I get some of the design choices in this game but walking trees is a bit of a push.

These trees are known as Evermean in the universe and disguise themselves as Trees or Fruit Trees to attack the player out of nowhere when you get close to them.

Normal attacks won’t do anything to damage them which leads a lot of players, such as ourselves, to run away from them at first until you come across Hetsu who basically demands you kill them to unlock the ability to increase your item slots.

So what do you need to do?

How to defeat Evermean in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

One way to deal damage to the Evermean trees is via fire damage.

This can be done either by combining fire items with your arrows, throwing the items, or using Ruby-fused weapons against them.

There is a caveat to this, however. If it’s raining at any time when fighting Evermean then the rain will stop the trees from going alight period. Meaning the trees will be basically indestructible.

Other than that the only other way to chop them down is with an Axe weapon or a weapon usually used to chop down trees. Fire damage still seems like the best solution though, as we found trying to chop them doesn’t always work for some reason. Granted we are likely using the wrong weapon type and it wouldn’t be the first time we did something stupid in this game.

About the author