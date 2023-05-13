How to upgrade your Energy Cells in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

So you’ve built your motorboat in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and you’re ready to set sail. But shortly after you take to the seas, the Energy Cell powering your boat runs out of juice, causing your adventuring to come to a screeching halt. If you want to travel far distances without having to frequently stop and recharge, you’ll need to upgrade your Energy Cells.

It might be a bit of a multi-step process, but upgrading your Energy Cells is fairly straightforward—once you figure out how, that is.

Players will get their first Energy Cell after completing a couple of shrines on the Great Sky Island. A Maker Construct will meet you outside of the shrine as you exit, handing you a waistband sling with an Energy Cell in it and explaining what they’re used for.

Energy Cells power ancient constructs, like fans and Flame Emitters. These constructs can then be used to run vehicles that will help you cross vast bodies of water and soar the open skies, as well as weapons that will set your enemies ablaze.

But as you continue to pilot your vehicles or scorch your foes, these objects will drain your Energy Cells. Once you upgrade your Energy Cells, however, they will last much longer, allowing you to travel or fight for longer periods of time.

Luckily for players, there’s an easy way to get your hands on more Energy Cells, and we found them early on in the game. Here’s where you can upgrade Energy Cells.

What are Energy Wells and where can you buy them in TotK?

To expand how much charge you can get from your Energy Cells, you need an Energy Well. Before you can get an Energy Well, though, you’ll need to first collect Zonaite and locate a forge to get Crystallized Charges.

You’ll find a few forges scattered throughout your playthrough, but the earliest one you’ll find is located to the southeast side of the Great Sky Island. You’ll also need to know where a Crystal Refinery is.

Below is a step-by-step process of how to get an Energy Well, with further information on how to complete each step below:

Harvest Zonaite from underground tunnels and mines around Hyrule.

Collect enough Zonaite to trade for 100 Crystallized Charges at a forge. Each Crystallized Charge costs three Zonaite.

Take the 100 Crystallized Charges to a refinery. Speak to the construct there, and you will be able to trade the Crystallized Charges for an Energy Well. Your Energy Cell charge will then expand.

Where to get Zonaite in TotK

Zonaite can be found in glittery rocks in underground caves and mines. There’s a mine in the Great Sky Island right next to a forge, but its resources are limited.

Once you harvest all the Zonaite you can get from it, which is roughly 40, you’ll need to find other locations to collect the mineral. Luckily for players, this mineral can also be found in underground areas around Hyrule once you make it off the Great Sky Island.

To get to the mine, first head south of the In-isa Shrine along the path. You’ll find a tunnel that will take you to a large body of water. Cross the water using a fan-generated raft. Once you’re on the other side, you should find another tunnel nearby.

This tunnel is dark, and you’ll need to illuminate it by fusing an arrow with Brightbloom Seeds and shooting the wall. It will blossom in a plant that will light your way, and as you continue down the tunnels, you’ll find sparkling rocks that will break after being hit and will drop Zonaite.

Where to find a forge? Forge locations in TotK

Continue down the tunnel to reach the forge. It’s at forges like this where you can process Zonaite into either Zonai Charges, which recharge your Energy Cells by a small amount, or Crystallized Charges, which can be processed into additional Energy Wells.

Once you have enough Zonaite, head to the forge and approach the bench with sparking teal objects. Approaching the bench will give you options to purchase them in exchange for your Zonaite, and it will also show you how much Zonaite you have. You’ll need two Zonaite for a Zonai Charge, and three Zonaite for a Crystallized Charge.

Where to find Crystal refineries in TotK

When you have 100 Crystallized Charges, head over to a Crystal Refinery. There’s one on the Great Sky Island in front of the Nachoyah Shrine. It’s a little difficult to find, and you’ll first need the Recall and Ascend abilities, which you can unlock from the Gutenbac Shrine and Zelda, respectively.

How to reach the tunnel leading to the Nachoyah Shrine. Video by Dot Esports

Fast travel to the Room of Awakening and use the Ascend ability to get to the top of the platform on the left. Then use Recall to reverse the gears and jump across them until you find a tunnel. Continue down the tunnel and you’ll see the Nachoyah Shrine. Directly across from the Nachoyah Shrine is the Steward Construct, who can exchange your Crystallized Charges for an Energy Well that will expand your Energy Cell charge.

With your Energy Cell upgraded, it’s back to your boating or flying adventures. You’ll now be able to pilot your vehicles for extended periods of time without having to worry as much about pesky battery life.

