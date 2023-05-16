What to do with Crystallized Charges and Zonai Charges in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Crystallized Charges and Zonai Charges are important resources in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Both of them are used together with your Energy Cell, which is what you use to power the various Zonai Devices in the game.

Crystallized Charges are used to upgrade your Energy Cell. For every 100 Crystallized Charges you collect, you can add a single bar to your Energy Cell’s charge indicator. Zonai Charges have two uses: first, you can use them to recharge your Energy Cell, and second, you can use them to buy Zonai Capsules from a device dispenser.

How to get Crystallized Charges in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crystallized Charges are for sale at the shops inside mines such as the Mining Cave and the Great Abandoned Central Mine. You can buy them in return for Zonaite, which can usually be mined in the same area. Some mine shops also sell Large Crystallized Charges, which is equivalent to 20 regular Crystallized Charges, but can only be purchased with Large Zonaite. Finally, you can earn a Huge Crystallized Charge each time you beat Master Kohga, first during A Mystery in The Depths, and again during Master Kohga of the Yiga Clan. A Huge Crystallized Charge is worth 100 regular regular Crystallized Charges.

How to get Zonai Charges in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to get Zonai Charges in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The first is to kill hostile Constructs, as they pretty much always drop a Zonai Charge, among other things. The second is to buy Zonai Charges in return for Zonaite at the same mine shops that also sell Crystallized Charges.

Should you buy Crystallized Charges and Zonai Charges in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The short answer is yes, you should buy both. Zonai Device are an absolutely core mechanic in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and you need Crystallized Charges and Zonai Charges in order to power them. A more important question might be, should you buy Crystallized Charges or Zonai Charges. If you visit a mine shop with a limited amount of Zonaite to spend, then you’ll have to make this choice. I would say buy Crystallized Charges every time. They’ll benefit you more in the long term, and buying them is pretty much the only way to get them. Zonai Charges, on the other hand, are also dropped by enemies. They’re also not that important, seeing as your Energy Cell recharges itself automatically anyway.

