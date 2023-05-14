You're going to need quite a bit of it if you want to upgrade your Energy Cells.

If you’re wanting to upgrade your Energy Cells in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’re going to need Zonaite—and a lot of it.

Zonaite is one of TotK’s newest materials, and it can be found as early as the Great Sky Island. But the floating island’s Zonaite deposit is dwindling, so you won’t be able to rely on its resources forever. When you get to Hyrule, you may be struggling to find the mineral because it isn’t always easy to locate. It appears only in specific areas around the map.

Here’s where you can farm Zonaite in TotK.

Zonaite location in TotK

After getting the quest “Camera Work in the Depths” at Lookout Landing, you’ll be instructed to jump into a giant hole in the ground, which will be surrounded by Gloom. These chasms act as the entrance to Hyrule’s Depths, a vast underground area that’s pitch black and chock full of enemies. Before you dive in head first, be sure to bring enough Brightbloom seeds that you can throw to illuminate your surroundings.

Chasm location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you get to this area, you’ll be able to activate nearby Lightroot, which act as waypoints for fast travel. They also light a massive area, helping you to avoid running into enemies or Gloom.

It’s in this underground area where you can find nodes of Zonaite. Slain enemies will drop the mineral as well, so be sure to smack a few Bokoblins with your sword whenever you see them. The best way to quickly farm Zonaite, however, is to locate a Zonaite mine.

How to farm Zonaite fast in TotK | Zonaite mine location

While there are a few different mines in the Depths, the easiest one to reach is the Daphnes Canyon Mine. Head to the Iayusus Lightroot, which is just west of the Nisoij Lightroot. From the Iayusus Lightroot, continue west. You’ll eventually come across a pit with ancient columns and massive nodes of Zonaite. The map will indicate that this is Daphnes Canyon Mine.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here, you’ll find plenty of rock deposits that will drop Zonaite upon being destroyed, including massive walls of the mineral. For these giant walls of Zonaite ore, we recommend using a Bomb Flower or two to destroy all the nodes very quickly, as shown in our video below.

Video by Dot Esports

Once you’ve collected enough Zonaite, head on over to a forge to convert them into Crystallized Charges that you can later exchange for Energy Wells at a refinery. These Energy Wells increase the capacity of your Energy Cells, allowing you to power ancient devices like fans and Fire Emitters for longer periods of time.

For more information about where you can upgrade your Energy Cells, check out our guide on the multistep process.

