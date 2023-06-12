Clothing sets in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offer a range of benefits for players. If you’re having trouble finding your way in the Depths, the Miner’s armor can help light your path.

The Miner’s outfit is a three-piece clothing set in TOTK. Each piece can be found in the Depths and equipping them causes Link to emit a bright glow, lighting his surroundings. This effect is incredibly useful in the underground area below Hyrule, where everything is pitch black before you’re able to activate all of the area’s many Lightroots.

Each piece is located in three of the Depth’s many mines. You may come across them organically while exploring the underground area, but if you’re tired of fumbling around in the dark, you may want to make acquiring the Miner’s outfit a top priority.

All three items will glow while you’re in the Depths, offering a light in the darkness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s where you can find the Miner’s armor set in TOTK.

Miner’s Mask location in TOTK

The first piece in the set, the Miner’s Mask, can be found in the western region of the Depths, at the Abandoned Kara Kara Mine. To get to the Abandoned Kara Kara Mine, we jumped into the giant chasm located between the Gerudo Highlands and the Gerudo Desert at coordinates -3620, -1891, 0177, as shown on the map below. Once we landed in the Depths, we headed southeast.

Head to this chasm if you don’t have the Tatayam Lightroot activated already. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eventually, you’ll come across the Tatayam Lightroot. If you haven’t activated this Lightroot yet, go ahead and do so to illuminate your surroundings.

When you’ve flipped on the lights, you’ll see ruins of an abandoned mine nearby. Find the circular structure that’s close to the Lightroot, as shown in the images below, and open the chest in the center of the structure at coordinates -3231, -2477, -0475. Inside will be the Miner’s Mask.

The ruins will be immediately east of the Lightroot. Screenshot by Dot Esports The chest will be located in the middle of the ruins. Screenshot by Dot Esports Open the chest to find the mask. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Miner’s Top location in TOTK

The Miner’s Top can be found in the Daphnes Canyon Mine, which is close to the second Lightroot you’ll find in the Depths in your quest to find Robbie early in the game. Fast travel to the Iayusus Lightroot and head directly west. You’ll eventually come across the Daphnes Canyon Mine, where you’ll see ruins sitting atop a giant platform, as shown in the image below. At the top of the stairs, at coordinates -1077, -0556, -0514, you’ll find a chest with the Miner’s Top.

The mine is close to the Iayusus Lightroot. Screenshot by Dot Esports Glide into the Daphnes Canyon Mine and head to this location. Screenshot by Dot Esports The chest piece can be found in the chest at the Daphnes Canyon mine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This mine is also perfect for farming Zonaite, given its giant walls full of the mineral. If you’re running low on the resource, be sure to stock up before moving on to the next location.

Miner’s Trousers location in TOTK

This last piece of the armor set can be found in the Hylia Canyon Mine, which is southwest of the Great Abandoned Central Mine, as shown in the maps below. Players may naturally come across this clothing item while completing the “A Call from the Depths” quest that requires you to escort statue eyes through Depths beneath the Great Plateau.

If you have the Koradat Lightroot unlocked, fast travel to this location and head directly west. If you have yet to activate this Lightroot, you’ll need to head to the Great Plateau West Chasm at coordinates -1423,-2001, 0231, jump into the abyss, and then head south.

From either of these locations, head toward the location marked on the map below. You should see the ruins of a building next to the cart tracks, as shown in the image below.

The map will be south of the Great Plateau West Chasm and southwest of the Great Abandoned Central Mine. Screenshot by Dot Esports Head to the ruins by the minecart tracks. Screenshot by Dot Esports Acquiring the Miner’s Trousers completes the set. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The chest will be at coordinates -1286, -2249, -0707. Once you’ve opened the chest, you’ll have all three items in the armor set.

