One of the hardest-to-reach locations in all of Hyrule is the Great Abandoned Central Mine, which is found in the Depths region in Tears of the Kingdom. Many players will likely want to find the mine due to it being home to a Forge Construct and plenty of Zonai Charges/Crystallized Charges. It’s also where you can unlock the Autobuild feature in Tears of the Kingdom.

In any case, players will have to follow a strict series of directions if they want to find the Great Abandoned Central Mine in Tears of the Kingdom. Luckily, we can point you in the exact direction so you can get there in a flash.

Getting to the Great Abandoned Central Mine in Tears of the Kingdom

If you’d prefer to wait, the quest called “A Mystery in the Depths” will require you to visit the Great Abandoned Central Mine. However, for any eager players out there, you may also visit it as early as you wish. The precise coordinates for the mine are -0660, -1500, -0518.

The location of the Great Abandoned Central Mine. Screenshot via Dot Esports

To start, you can visit the Nisoij Lightroot found at coordinates 4195, 1396, 0207. This is accessed by jumping into the Chasm that is found south of Lookout Landing. Many players will come across this Chasm during the quest “Camera Works in the Depths” or at the beginning of the game, as it’s one of the first Chasms you will stumble across.

From the Lightroot, go southwest and from there it will be a fairly linear path to reach the Great Abandoned Central Mine. Once there, you can interact with its Forge Construct and pick up some valuable charges.

