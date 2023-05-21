Where to find Robbie in the Depths in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Camera Work in the Depths is a main quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK), but not one that starts automatically when you finish another main quest (so, I completely missed it at first). To start Camera Work in the Depths, you first have to start Regional Phenomena, then go inside the building below Purah, and speak to Josha.

Josha will introduce you to Robbie (or Goggles, as she calls him), telling you she wants a photo of a piece of slate with an image of a figure on it. The piece of slate is in the chasm, or the Depths, south of Lookout Landing, and Robbie will meet you there. But then, perhaps inevitably, Robbie completely disappears.

Robbie’s location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

When you reach the chasm, you can speak to Daval and Bahni, but they don’t tell you anything vital. Just don’t step on the gloom! Drop into the chasm, gliding when you’re near the bottom, and you’ll see Ponnick, who is wondering how far Robbie went. He’s also looking in the direction he saw Robbie go, which is a useful clue. Speak to Ponnick, and he’ll give you some more detailed clues as to Robbie’s whereabouts and ask if you have some Brightbloom Seeds with you. He will also remind you how to throw and shoot Brightbloom Seeds.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start by heading south toward the glowing thing, which is a Nisoij Lightroot. Examine the Nisoij Lightroot and it will illuminate and map the surrounding area. Look to the west, and you should see a glowing root in the distance, so head towards that, remembering not to tread in the gloom.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are also quite a few enemies between you and the glowing root, but you can sneak past most of them if you prefer. They aren’t particularly tough, but if they hit you, they will inflict gloom damage, which you can’t heal until you reach the glowing root and use it to clear away the darkness. If you get badly hurt, then it’s probably a good idea to go back to the Nisoij Lightroot to cleanse yourself of the gloom. I got ambushed from behind when I was almost at the glowing root, but I made it without dying.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The glowing root is an Iayusus Lightroot, which is basically the same as a Nisoij Lightroot, so examine it too. Robbie is standing near the campfire near the Iayusus Lightroot, so talk to him, and he will unlock the Camera ability and the Hyrule Compendium on your Purah Pad.

