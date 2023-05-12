Nintendo titles have become famous for featuring little to no voice acting whatsoever. The developers instead have traditionally relied on text to tell the story of each particular game. However, all that changed with 2017’s smash hit, Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The Game of the Year featured full-fledged voice acting, which was a change of pace for Nintendo.

As expected, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features even more voice acting, which has led players to wonder if they will be able to change the voice language for their copies.

Fortunately, Nintendo has given players many options when it comes to changing the language of the acting in Tears of the Kingdom. Below, you can see exactly what languages are available and how to change the current voice language.

Changing the voice language in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The process to change your voice language is extremely simple and can be done at any time while you’re playing. To do so, simply bring up the inventory, which can be done by pressing the “+” button on your Nintendo Switch or controller. From here, go to the System settings, which can be found on the right-hand side of the screen.

A new menu will appear that gives you a plethora of gameplay options to tinker with. The one you’re looking for is labeled “Voice Language,” and if you select this option, you will be presented with a drop-down menu that lists all of the available voice languages you can swap to.

The voice languages in Tears of the Kingdom are as follows:

English

Japanese

French (France)

French (Canada)

German

Spanish (Spain)

Spanish (Latin America)

Italian

Russian

Read more: How to increase your stamina in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Upon selecting any of the languages, you can back out of the settings, and then head into the game. Now, anytime someone speaks in Tears of the Kingdom, they will be talking in the language you have selected.

About the author