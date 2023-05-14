Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features a heap of ways to get around the world, whether they be through the players’ creation or something implemented by Nintendo themselves. One of the new features in this title is the addition of Zonai devices, which are large bird-shaped gliders that have previously been seen in trailers leading up to the release. It can definitely be hard to know how to use these at first.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to fly on a Zonai Wing in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get a Zonai Wing to fly in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Zonai Wings are completely capable of flying on their own without the addition of any other Zonai devices, you just need to find the proper rails on one of the Sky Islands. You can use the rails shown in the image above on the Great Sky Island, and these allow you to use the Zonai Wing to fly above the surface before you get Link’s classic paraglider.

Steering these gliders is a different beast entirely, as players will need to walk to the side they want to steer from, much like a skateboard. Be careful though, as there is nothing keeping your feet glued to the glider, which can lead to deaths early in the game before you unlock the surface. It’s still great fun and gives you your first look at the freedom of movement in the game.

However, you should be aware that the glider will disappear after a certain amount of time—something that caught me a few times when I was first piloting the Zonai Wing—making it most useful for shorter trips.

You can likely get the paraglider and go off the side of the Sky Island in other ways, but I found it to be far easier to find these rails and use the Zonai Wing to fly around.

