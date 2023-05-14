Unlocking the full map in any open-world game makes your playthrough that much easier. If you’re like us, you’ve probably made clearing all the Skyview Towers your No. 1 priority in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom before advancing through the main story. But your own personal quest may not be as easy as you originally thought.

Skyview Towers have replaced the Sheikah Towers from Breath of the Wild, and we have to admit: they’re a lot more fun than scaling the old structures. When Link scans his Purah Pad on them, they’ll launch him high up into the sky, allowing him to scan the surrounding area to unlock that region’s map.

The Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower is one of the northernmost towers in Hyrule and can be found north of the Lost Woods. It’s malfunctioning, however, so you won’t be able to walk up to it for a quick flight like you can with the other towers.

Here’s how you can activate the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in TotK.

Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower location

The Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower is a bit hidden in comparison to all of the other towers. It’s in the middle of the map, north of the Lost Woods, and might take scaling a mountain or two to reach. We’ve circled it on the map below to help you find it.

When you approach the tower to scan your Purah Pad, you’ll encounter a Rito who will tell you the tower doesn’t seem to be functioning properly. At first, it’s not clear what’s wrong with it, but as you circle around the tower, you’ll notice a platform blocking the top. You’ll need to find a way to move it before you can use the tower’s sky-launching ability and scan the surrounding area.

How to fix the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower

Floating around the tower are movable stone platforms. You can climb a nearby wall to reach the lowest one. After you do, you’ll notice a couple of rockets sitting atop the platform. Affix one of these rockets to the stone block using Ultrahand, as shown in the video below, and point it in the direction you want to go. Once it’s attached, smack the platform with one of your weapons, and it should activate the rocket. The block will launch upwards, and once you’ve gotten high enough, you can strike the platform a second time to turn the rocket off.

You can glide down to the other platforms using your paraglider to get more rockets, but be careful: There are hostile constructs on the other platforms that will attack you if you get too close. Kill them, grab the rockets, and drop them onto the platform that’s blocking the top of the tower.

Once you’ve landed on the platform atop the tower, repeat the same process with the rocket, and it will remove the block that’s disabling the tower. From there, glide back down to solid ground, and you’ll be able to use the tower like normal.

