The Yamiyo Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has some players stumped. While the concept is fairly straightforward, the trial can be a bit more difficult than it seems.

To complete the trial, you need to throw Fire Fruit at a moving target. Ahead of attempting this puzzle, though, you should make sure you know how to throw objects in the game. While this function was introduced on the Great Sky Island, it’s easy to forget how to send an item flying, given just how many mechanics there are in this game.

But before you can put your throwing skills to the test, you’ll first have to find the Yamiyo Shrine.

Yamiyo Shrine location

Players will find the Yamiyo Shrine close to Hyrule Castle. We traveled on horseback to get there and recommend doing the same, since there are plenty of open fields full of enemies that you will likely want to speed by.

If you only recently stepped foot on Hyrule for the first time, you’ll need to get a horse first by either catching one or picking up one of your old horses from your Breath of the Wild save at a nearby stable.

How to get to the Yamiyo Shrine

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get to the Yamiyo Shrine, fast-travel to a nearby shrine (or leap from the Great Sky Island, if you still haven’t registered any shrines) and then head to the location marked on the map above. The shrine will be easily identifiable since it’s in an open plain with bright neon green and blue lights coming from its top.

How to complete the “Combat Training: Throwing” trial

Upon entering the shrine, you’ll be greeted by a construct and several rows of Fire Fruit. The construct will order you to throw fruit at it, informing you that no other damage can do it harm. At first, the construct will stand still, making for an easy target. But after you’ve landed a blow, it will order you to hit it again and will begin moving from side to side.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

To hit your mark, you need to throw the fruit in front of the target, so by the time the projectile travels through the air, the construct lines up with your trajectory. This can be tricky for players who don’t play games like first-person shooters and may be unfamiliar with this concept.

The construct will occasionally pause before shooting an arrow at you. If you try to throw the fruit at it while it’s aiming at you, the fruit won’t connect. Instead, you’ll need to prepare another shot as it’s moving to the side, as shown in our video below.

Video by Dot Esports

Related: How to aim the bow with gyro controls in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

When you hit the construct with Fire Fruit a second time, it will instruct you to proceed into the second chamber. There will be a chest containing three Bomb Flowers in this room, as well as the two Zonai statues. Speaking to them completes the shrine, so make sure you’ve scooped up all the Fire Fruit you can before you exit the area. After speaking to the Zonai, they will give you a Light of Blessing, which you’ll be able to use to increase either your health or stamina pools, and then it’s on to the next shrine.

About the author